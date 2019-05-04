  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDFW Golf Weekly
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    View All Programs
By Jack Fink
Filed Under:Betsy Price, Deborah Peoples, DFW News, Election Day, Fort Worth Mayor, mayoral election, partisan politics, political campaign

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Municipal elections are normally considered non-partisan, but in the Fort Worth mayor’s race, party affiliation has become a factor.

Challenger Deborah Peoples, the Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair, has attracted Democratic presidential candidates to help her try to unseat Mayor Betsy Price.

“Tonight, change is going to happen when Deborah wins and becomes Fort Worth’s next mayor,” said former HUD Secretary and San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who campaigned in Fort Worth Saturday for the Democratic nomination for president and to endorse Peoples for mayor and get out the vote.

Peoples said residents she has spoken with are frustrated and believe city leaders aren’t listening to them.

“We delivered Tarrant County to Beto O’Rourke the last time. Tarrant County plays into a progressive strategy in 2020 and so I think it’s important to to let progressive citizens and Democrats know that there is a different way.”

(photos courtesy: Betsy Price and Deborah Peoples)

Mayor Betsy Price on Saturday greeted voters at various polling places.

Mayor Price said residents know she has worked hard these last eight years and says citizens are feeling safer, are better educated and more physically fit than before.

She said she disagrees with attempts to turn municipal races partisan.

“I’m not particularly concerned about it,” she said. “Municipal races are not partisan, nor should they be partisan.  I’m disappointed they’ve tried to bring that in this race because we always say potholes and police officers don’t care where you are.  Good governance happens straight down the middle.”

When asked if she thought municipal elections becoming partisan could be a trend, Mayor Price said she did not.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s