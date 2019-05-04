FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Municipal elections are normally considered non-partisan, but in the Fort Worth mayor’s race, party affiliation has become a factor.

Challenger Deborah Peoples, the Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair, has attracted Democratic presidential candidates to help her try to unseat Mayor Betsy Price.

“Tonight, change is going to happen when Deborah wins and becomes Fort Worth’s next mayor,” said former HUD Secretary and San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who campaigned in Fort Worth Saturday for the Democratic nomination for president and to endorse Peoples for mayor and get out the vote.

Peoples said residents she has spoken with are frustrated and believe city leaders aren’t listening to them.

“We delivered Tarrant County to Beto O’Rourke the last time. Tarrant County plays into a progressive strategy in 2020 and so I think it’s important to to let progressive citizens and Democrats know that there is a different way.”

Mayor Betsy Price on Saturday greeted voters at various polling places.

Mayor Price said residents know she has worked hard these last eight years and says citizens are feeling safer, are better educated and more physically fit than before.

She said she disagrees with attempts to turn municipal races partisan.

“I’m not particularly concerned about it,” she said. “Municipal races are not partisan, nor should they be partisan. I’m disappointed they’ve tried to bring that in this race because we always say potholes and police officers don’t care where you are. Good governance happens straight down the middle.”

When asked if she thought municipal elections becoming partisan could be a trend, Mayor Price said she did not.