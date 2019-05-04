Filed Under:DFW News, lewisville, Lewisville Lake Park, Replica, Texas, The Wall That Heals, Vietnam memorial


LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  North Texans are honoring American heroes who paid the ultimate price in Vietnam.

The Wall That Heals is three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Wall That Heals (CBS 11)

It is open through Sunday and located just west of the Bob Wiseman Soccer Complex at Lewisville Lake Park, 200 Lake Park Road.

There are lights and the exhibit is staffed 24 hours a day, so people can visit any time day or night.

“58,318 Americans are listed on these panels,” said Tim Tetz of The Wall That Heals. “Everyone of those left behind a friend or family member of some sort and you get to experience that first hand.  You get to hear those folks as they come down.  You get to see them touch the name, remember who they were.”

To learn more about The Wall That Heals, click here.

