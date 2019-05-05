Comments
(CBS NEWS ) – Thirteen people, including two children, were killed Sunday in a fiery airplane accident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee said. The Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by national airline Aeroflot had 73 passengers and five crew members on board when it touched down and sped down a runway spewing huge flames and black smoke. Six others were injured.
(CBS NEWS ) – Thirteen people, including two children, were killed Sunday in a fiery airplane accident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee said. The Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by national airline Aeroflot had 73 passengers and five crew members on board when it touched down and sped down a runway spewing huge flames and black smoke. Six others were injured.
According to Russian news agencies, the plane had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk, but a fire broke out while the flight was airborne. Social media videos show the plane engulfed in flames after it landed. Some news reports cited sources as saying the plane bounced several times during the landing.