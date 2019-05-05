Comments
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A gun battle between security guards and an angry customer left one man in critical condition Sunday in Garland.
It happened just before 1 a.m. at the 7 Siete Cafe Mexican Restaurant on Walnut Street at Plano Road.
Garland Police tell us a man became involved in a dispute inside the restaurant and was escorted out by two security guards.
That man came back a short time later and confronted the guards in the parking lot.
Both the guards and the customer exchanged gunfire and the man was wounded.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.
Neither security guard was arrested and both are being interviewed by police.
The names of those involved have not been released.