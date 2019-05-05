Comments
HORSESHOE BEND/PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Some residents in the Horseshoe Bend area of Parker County evacuated early Sunday after flooding from the Brazos River put water into homes.
The evacuations have affected about seven homes so far and occurred after the Brazos River Authority increased releases into the river from Possum Kingdom Lake upstream.
Several streets in the area were also covered with high water, said county spokesman Joel Kertok.
The Red Cross has been put on standby in case further evacuations are needed.
County officials are concerned the flooding could get worse if additional water has to be released from Possum Kingdom Lake.
The National Weather Service has also forecast rain chances for the area, starting as early as Tuesday morning.