  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Special
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMCBS 11 News Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brazos River, Brazos River Authority, DFWNews, flooding, Horseshoe Bend, Joel Kertok, parker county, possum kingdom lake


HORSESHOE BEND/PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Some residents in the Horseshoe Bend area of Parker County evacuated early Sunday after flooding from the Brazos River put water into homes.

The evacuations have affected about seven homes so far and occurred after the Brazos River Authority increased releases into the river from Possum Kingdom Lake upstream.

Several streets in the area were also covered with high water, said county spokesman Joel Kertok.

Credit: Joel Kertok/Parker County

The Red Cross has been put on standby in case further evacuations are needed.

County officials are concerned the flooding could get worse if additional water has to be released from Possum Kingdom Lake.

The National Weather Service has also forecast rain chances for the area, starting as early as Tuesday morning.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s