SANTA ROSA, N.M. (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane that flew out of Arlington with two people onboard crashed in New Mexico Sunday afternoon, authorities say. The conditions of the two people are currently unknown.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Beechcraft BE-60 crashed at around 4 p.m. near Santa Rosa as it diverted to the city’s regional airport
According to the FAA, the pilot reported having engine trouble before the crash.
The conditions and identities of the two people onboard are unknown as law enforcement continues to investigate.
The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation.