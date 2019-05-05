Comments
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Waxahachie police officer is expected to be okay after being hit by a vehicle during a chase Saturday night, the Ellis County sheriff said.
According to Sheriff Chuck Edge, a chase went into the city from Italy. An officer was setting down spike strips when the suspect vehicle struck him.
The officer had to be airlifted to an area hospital, the sheriff said.
Edge later said on Facebook that the officer was released from the hospital with nothing broken.
“Update! Nothing broken and busted up. He is being released. We serve an awesome God. HE is awesome, and so are all of you. Thank you,” Edge said on Facebook.