DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is searching for who shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Dallas.

Damon LeRome Hines (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Police found Damon LeRome Hine lying near building 27 at 2755 East Ledbetter Road. They said he was murdered. Now they want the public’s help to find Hine’s killer.

If anyone has information regarding the offense contact Homicide Detective D. Chaney at 214-671-3650 or derick.chaney@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Please refer to Dallas Police Case number 088228-2019.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

