Filed Under:body, Crime, Death, Denton police department, DFW News, Major Crimes, Medics, suspect, Trauma

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police who responded to call about a suspicious person instead found a body when they arrived on-scene.

The call came shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the apartment on 2400 Stockbridge Road,  they entered through an unlocked door to check on the welfare of the occupants. That’s when they found the body.

Medics arrived, and the victim was pronounced deceased.

Police said the victim had obvious signs of trauma and died sometime ago. They have yet to find the suspicious person, who is also a suspect.

The Major Crimes Division of the Denton Police Department is investigating.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s