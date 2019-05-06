Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police who responded to call about a suspicious person instead found a body when they arrived on-scene.
The call came shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived at the apartment on 2400 Stockbridge Road, they entered through an unlocked door to check on the welfare of the occupants. That’s when they found the body.
Medics arrived, and the victim was pronounced deceased.
Police said the victim had obvious signs of trauma and died sometime ago. They have yet to find the suspicious person, who is also a suspect.
The Major Crimes Division of the Denton Police Department is investigating.