FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was all smiles after a few tense minutes when a mother in Flower Mound accidentally locked her car with her child and keys inside while she was loading it in a store parking lot.
Flower Mound Police and Fire were on the scene quickly and got the car unlocked and the child out.
The rescuers posed for a photo with the mother and child and tweeted out a reminder to parents about the dangers of leaving a child in a hot car for even a few minutes.
“We teamed up with the @FlowerMoundFD today to help rescue this little guy from a vehicle when Mom accidentally locked her car while loading it @ the store. As it gets hotter, remember a parked car can become dangerous in a very short period of time. We’re here when you need us!”
Last summer, KidsAndCars.org ranked Texas number one for child hot car deaths in the United States from 1990 to 2017.
During that time, the organization said there were 120 child heatstroke fatalities in Texas vehicles involving children ages 14 and under.
A total of 836 children have died from heatstroke across the country during that same 17-year period.