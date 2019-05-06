Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 13-year-old boy was impaled by an iron fence and died at the hospital Monday night, Fort Worth Police said.
The fatal injury happened after several young people climbed a fence and entered a locked pool area at Ladera Palms Apartments in the 2300 block of Baroque Drive.
Police said when security told them to leave the unauthorized area, they scattered by climbing over a fence.
Police said the 13-year-old boy “possibly lost his footing and was accidentally impaled by the iron fence.”