FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 13-year-old boy was impaled by an iron fence and died at the hospital Monday night, Fort Worth Police said.

The fatal injury happened after several young people climbed a fence and entered a locked pool area at Ladera Palms Apartments in the 2300 block of Baroque Drive.

Police said when security told them to leave the unauthorized area, they scattered by climbing over a fence.

Police said the 13-year-old boy “possibly lost his footing and was accidentally impaled by the iron fence.”

