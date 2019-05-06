Comments
LONDON (CBS NEWS) – Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their first child, a boy, the royal family confirmed on Monday. The new baby is Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild and the seventh in line to the British throne.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. (credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Kensington Palace said in a statement that Meghan went into labor early Monday morning. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was by Meghan’s side, the statement said.
The boy was born at 5:26 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
