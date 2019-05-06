  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:baby boy, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Royal Baby
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. (credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)


LONDON (CBS NEWS) – Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their first child, a boy, the royal family confirmed on Monday. The new baby is Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild and the seventh in line to the British throne.

Kensington Palace said in a statement that Meghan went into labor early Monday morning. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was by Meghan’s side, the statement said.

The boy was born at 5:26 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

◊◊◊ Click Here For The Very Latest News On The Royal Delivery At cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s