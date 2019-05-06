  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Grapevine are searching for a 66-year-old woman who was last seen early Friday morning.

Joyce Payne (credit: Grapevine Police Department)

According to a police statement released Monday, Joyce Payne, drove away from her home in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV that day. No one has seen her since.

Payne left without her purse, cellphone or medications.

Police describe Payne as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to call Grapevine police at 817-410-8127.

