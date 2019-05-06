Comments
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Grapevine are searching for a 66-year-old woman who was last seen early Friday morning.
According to a police statement released Monday, Joyce Payne, drove away from her home in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV that day. No one has seen her since.
Payne left without her purse, cellphone or medications.
Police describe Payne as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with short blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to call Grapevine police at 817-410-8127.