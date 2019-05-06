ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The funeral for a University of New Mexico baseball player who was fatally shot outside an Albuquerque club will be held next week in his native Texas.
Jackson Weller was a 23-year-old right-handed pitcher from Keller, Texas who transferred to UNM from Gateway Community College in Phoenix.
School officials say Weller wasn’t currently on the Lobos’ official roster because of injury, but was still part of the program and hoped to play again in the fall.
Albuquerque police say no suspects have been identified in the shooting early Saturday and their investigation continues.
UNM Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez released the following statement on the tragedy:
“The loss of Jackson Weller is devastating to the entire Lobo family. He was a very special young man whose absence will be deeply felt. On behalf of Lobo Athletics and The University of New Mexico, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, teammates and all who knew him – please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Our immediate focus will be on continuing to support all who are affected as they cope with this senseless tragedy.”
Weller’s funeral is set for 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 13 at the Good Shepard Catholic Church in Colleyville, Texas.
His family has requested any donations made in Weller’s honor be done through the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)