WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Lauded as one of the most brilliant comedians of his generation, comedian Dave Chappelle was chosen to receive this year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Dave Chappelle speaks onstage at Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones. (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 45-year-old Chappelle shot to international stardom through his Comedy Central program, “Chappelle’s Show,” which gleefully skewered racial stereotypes and hot-button societal issues. He later made headlines for walking away from a lucrative contract over creative differences.

Chappelle attended Washington’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, and his first hour-long comedy special was filmed in the nation’s capital.

Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter called Chappelle “a hometown hero” and said his social commentary and body of work embody Twain’s statement that “against the assault of humor, nothing can stand.”

Chappelle will be presented with the award in a star-studded ceremony on Oct. 29. The ceremony will be broadcast on television on Jan. 6, 2020.

Chappelle performs in Austin’s Paramount Theater tonight and tomorrow night.

