DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas will elect a new Mayor for the first time since 2011 when Mike Rawlings entered office. In June, his final four year term ends, and he will become the longest-serving mayor in more than 57 years.
State Rep. Eric Johnson and Dallas City Councilman Scott Griggs are set to face each other in a Runoff election after no candidate won over 50% of the vote in the Dallas Mayoral Election on Saturday, May 4.
That runoff will happen on Saturday, June 8.
Starting April 4, when candidates were required to file their campaign finance reports, CBS 11 conducted on-camera interviews with all nine of them who originally appeared on the ballot.
Scott Griggs, Councilman
Eric Johnson, State Representative, D-Dallas