DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeowner called police Tuesday morning after finding a dead man lying near the alley behind his home.

It happened in the 1000 block of Oak Meadow Lane.

(credit: Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

DeSoto Officers responded to the scene and found an unresponsive adult black male on the ground with what appears to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Detectives are currently working to identify the man and determine the circumstances of his death.

Police are processing related evidence at the scene and believe the incident may have happened sometime after midnight.

The investigation is ongoing.

