(credit: Charlotte County [Florida] Sheriff's Office)

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — When thinking about things that could poke them officials had probably envisioned needles, but recently sheriff’s deputies in Florida say a woman pulled a small alligator from her pants during a traffic stop.

The Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup Monday after it ran a stop sign and driver Michael Clemons told him he and his passenger Ariel Machan-Le Quire were collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass. He gave the deputy permission to search bags in the truck.

When the deputy found 41 3-stripe turtles in the woman’s backpack, he asked if she had anything else. It was then that she pulled the 1-foot gator from her yoga pants.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials suggested an explanation on Twitter for the incident: “Not to be outdone by #FloridaMan, a #FloridaWoman pulled an alligator out of her pants.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is handling the investigation.

