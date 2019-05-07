Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An 11-year-old boy was impaled by an iron fence and died at the hospital Monday night, Fort Worth Police said.
The fatal injury happened after several young people climbed a fence and entered a locked pool area at Ladera Palms Apartments in the 2300 block of Baroque Drive.
Police said when security told them to leave the unauthorized area, they scattered by climbing over a fence.
Police said the child “possibly lost his footing and was accidentally impaled by the iron fence.”
On Tuesday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the child as Pierre Mwenge Jean.
Fort Worth ISD confirms he was a 5th grader at Clifford Davis Elementary School.