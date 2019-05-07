  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars, DFW Sports, Game 7, Goalie, NHL, NHL Playoffs, St. Louis Blues, Stanley Cup Playoffs, Western Conference Semi-Finals


ST. LOUIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues each scored goals in the first period, but that has been it.

Ben Bishop has made save after save to keep the Stars alive in sudden death overtime in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He has 51 saves.

LIVE STATS HERE

Ben Bishop #30 of the Dallas Stars makes a save against the St. Louis Blues in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Enterprise Center on May 7, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

More to come.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s