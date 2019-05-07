IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police have arrested two people for trafficking a 15-year-old child.
Destiny Hansford, 20 and Dominique Parks, 29, are charged with trafficking a child and compelling prostitution.
Parks was also charged with sexual assault of a child and promotion of child pornography.
Police said the victim was last seen by her mother on April 19 near her home in a neighboring city.
The victim’s mother, who had been monitoring her daughter’s active email account, reported the account had been accessed in Irving.
The same email address had also been used to open an account to solicit sex.
On Thursday, May 2, Irving Police officers used that information to respond to the location and rescue the child.
During the operation, officers arrested two suspects for trafficking a child and compelling prostitution.
Two other people were arrested for unrelated misdemeanor offenses.
Investigators determined the suspects would use websites, like the one the victim’s mother discovered, to advertise sexual services to customers while moving the victim to various motel rooms.