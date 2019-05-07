Comments
MAYPEARL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Voters in the Ellis County city of Maypearl elected a deceased candidate as their next mayor last Saturday.
Philip “Doc” Veltman, 71, died on March 15, after he had filed to run for mayor.
He won the election with 68 votes. His opponent received 42 votes.
CBS 11 talked to Maypearl’s city clerk on Tuesday who said it will be up to the city council to appoint someone as mayor.
According to Veltman’s obituary, he moved to Maypearl in 1990.
He served on the school board for nine years and he was also an active member of CERT (Community Emergency Response Team).