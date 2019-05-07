PLANO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in Plano have arrested a bartender who served drinks to a man who later went to his estranged wife’s home and fatally shot her and seven others as they gathered to watch the Dallas Cowboys play.
Lindsey Glass was arrested last week and charged with a misdemeanor violation of “sale to certain persons.” The law prohibits the sale of alcohol to a “habitual drunkard or an intoxicated or insane person.”
Authorities say 32-year-old Spencer Hight in September 2017 already showed signs of intoxication at the Plano bar before leaving for the home of Meredith Hight and opening fire.
It was around 8:30 p.m. when neighbors called police after hearing what they thought were gunshots at or near the house on West Spring Creek Parkway. Plano police said the first officer on the scene found the victim’s bodies in the backyard and Spencer Hight, still actively shooting, inside the home.
Spencer Hight was shot and killed by officers.
According to a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission report, Spencer Hight ordered two gin and tonic drinks at 2:39 p.m. at The Local Public House on September 10 and then left. He returned at 6:38 p.m. and ordered two Miller Lite beers and a shot of lemon vodka.
Glass has said she tried to persuade Hight not to drive and her attorney, Scott Palmer, said her arrest “is not in the interest of justice.”
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)