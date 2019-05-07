  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blood sugar, blood sugar levels, diabetes, Healthy Eating, prediabetes, Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Weight Loss


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Millions of Americans have prediabetes, a condition in which blood sugar is high, but not high enough to be type 2 diabetes. The condition is serious, and without intervention it can turn into type 2 diabetes.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

However, that’s not inevitable. Certain lifestyle changes, as well as medications, can bring blood sugar levels back to normal.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s