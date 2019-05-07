Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Millions of Americans have prediabetes, a condition in which blood sugar is high, but not high enough to be type 2 diabetes. The condition is serious, and without intervention it can turn into type 2 diabetes.
However, that’s not inevitable. Certain lifestyle changes, as well as medications, can bring blood sugar levels back to normal.
