DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Would-be thieves, attempting to steal an ATM, smashed a truck into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Red Bird area of Dallas.
The store, on Camp Wisdom Road near Cockrell Hill Road, was open when a pickup came plowing through the front doors around 3 a.m.
The robbers weren’t able to get the ATM and simply backed the maroon-colored truck out of the store and drove away.
There are no reports of injuries.
The store clerk told CBS 11 News the store is closing until the damage can be repaired.