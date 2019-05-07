Filed Under:7-11, 7-Eleven, ATM, ATM Robbery, ATM Smash & Grab, ATM Theft, Dallas, dallas police, DFW News, Red Bird area


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Would-be thieves, attempting to steal an ATM, smashed a truck into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

The store, on Camp Wisdom Road near Cockrell Hill Road, was open when a pickup came plowing through the front doors around 3 a.m.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The robbers weren’t able to get the ATM and simply backed the maroon-colored truck out of the store and drove away.

There are no reports of injuries.

The store clerk told CBS 11 News the store is closing until the damage can be repaired.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s