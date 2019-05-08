  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, Gus Thomasson Road, robbery, Shooting, surveillance images

DALLAS (CBDSFW.COM) – Dallas Police released images Wednesday of a driver and vehicle investigators say were involved in a robbery and shooting outside of a store in the 2550 block of Gus Thomasson Road on February 9 around 6:00 a.m.

Police said a man robbed and shot a victim.  The victim survived.

Suspected driver and vehicle used in Dallas robbery (Dallas PD)

Police said the vehicle is possibly a 2008-2010, silver, Ford Escape with a luggage rack and sun roof.

Dallas Police request that anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle to call Detective M. Bailey with the Dallas Police Department Non Fatal Shooting Squad, at 214-671-3621.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and any other felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s