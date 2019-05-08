DALLAS (CBDSFW.COM) – Dallas Police released images Wednesday of a driver and vehicle investigators say were involved in a robbery and shooting outside of a store in the 2550 block of Gus Thomasson Road on February 9 around 6:00 a.m.
Police said a man robbed and shot a victim. The victim survived.
Police said the vehicle is possibly a 2008-2010, silver, Ford Escape with a luggage rack and sun roof.
Dallas Police request that anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle to call Detective M. Bailey with the Dallas Police Department Non Fatal Shooting Squad, at 214-671-3621.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and any other felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.