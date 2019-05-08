GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police are trying to find the driver of a dark blue minivan investigators said struck a man on Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of Action Street.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man lying in the street suffering from a head injury.
He’s in critical condition.
Traffic investigators recovered video showing the minivan driving on Action Street. It appears the man who was struck was on a ladder in the roadway attempting to tie a vehicle down to a trailer.
The video captures the minivan striking the man who was on the ladder. The driver stops, gets out, approaches the man on the ground, gets back in his minivan and drives away.
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the minivan.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.
Information may also be given anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.