CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone stole cash from a North Texas church on Easter Sunday.
Corinth Police released a surveillance photo Wednesday of a person of interest in the case.
Police said the theft happened during Easter services at Glory Of Zion International.
They said the suspect got into a church office and took the money. Police didn’t say how much.
Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Investigator Richbourg at 940-279-1508 or by email at jason.richbourg@cityofcorinth.com