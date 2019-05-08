WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone stole cash from a North Texas church on Easter Sunday.

Corinth Police released a surveillance photo Wednesday of a person of interest in the case.

Police said the theft happened during Easter services at Glory Of Zion International.

They said the suspect got into a church office and took the money.  Police didn’t say how much.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Investigator Richbourg at 940-279-1508 or by email at jason.richbourg@cityofcorinth.com

