DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a man who fled the scene where a 40-year-old woman was killed.
It happened Wednesday morning at 3:15 a.m. at the Super 7 Inn located at 4220 Independence Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Gina Elder, unresponsive in the parking lot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the location and pronounced Elder deceased at the scene.
Video surveillance showed Elder in a physical altercation with a suspect, who was later identified as Leonard Jerome Sowell, 36.
Sowell, who fled the location on foot, is now wanted for murder.
The Homicide Unit responded to the location, along with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office.
Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding Sowell’s location to call 911. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Loeb with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671.3702, or jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #090638-2019.