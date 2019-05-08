WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crimes Against Women, Dallas, Death, Gina Elder, Jerome Sowell, Murder, Super 7 Inn, The Homicide Unit, Violence

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a man who fled the scene where a 40-year-old woman was killed.

It happened Wednesday morning at 3:15 a.m. at the Super 7 Inn located at 4220 Independence Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Gina Elder, unresponsive in the parking lot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the location and pronounced Elder deceased at the scene.

Jerome Sowell (courtesy: Dallas Police Department)

Video surveillance showed Elder in a physical altercation with a suspect, who was later identified as Leonard Jerome Sowell, 36.

Sowell, who fled the location on foot, is now wanted for murder.

The Homicide Unit responded to the location, along with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office.

Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding Sowell’s location to call 911. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Loeb with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671.3702, or jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #090638-2019.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s