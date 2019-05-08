WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
PITTSBURGH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers’ slugger Joey Gallo has hit the 100th home run of his career, making him the fastest player to do so in American League history.

Gallo’s hit the two-run homer in the third inning of Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He appeared to hit the ball right out of PNC Park.

His 100th home run is also the third-fastest by a player in MLB history.

The 25-year-old was drafted by the Rangers in 2012, where he started his career in the minor league. He made is MLB debut in 2015.

Gallo has 12 home runs, so far, this season.

It took Gallo 377 games to get to 100, which is just behind Ralph Kiner’s 376 and Ryan Howard’s 325.

