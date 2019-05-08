FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A newly-released state report concluded that brake failure is to blame for an elevator accident that critically injured a nurse at Fort Worth’s John Peter Smith Hospital.
The worn brake shoes and frozen pins illustrated a lack of routine maintenance and equipment checks, the state inspector wrote. Additionally, “the brake shoes did not set and both the left and right brake shoes were ‘worn down’ and that combined with problems with the actuating pin created, ‘a serious deficiency in the braking system.’ ”
JPS tweeted that it “remains focused on the continued recovery of our nurse, and the safety of our team members, patients & visitors. We have already moved forward with Southwest Elevator, the company working to ensure our elevators are properly repaired and maintained.”
Nurse Carren Stratford remains in the hospital following the January 2019 incident.