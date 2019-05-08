Comments
LONDON (CBSDFW.COM) – The moment millions of people around the world have waited months for, the first glimpse of Britain’s newest royal, finally came on Wednesday.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, introduced their son to the media at a strictly-controlled event at Windsor Castle, but declined to quash several days of feverish speculation on the royal baby’s name.
The couple said they were going to introduce the baby to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip after the photo op.
