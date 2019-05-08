WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Federal authorities say an 18-year-old Texas man has pleaded guilty to recruiting fighters on behalf of a Pakistan-based terrorist group.

Prosecutors say Michael Kyle Sewell entered a guilty plea in federal court Wednesday to conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Sewell admitted to trying to recruit another person to join Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group behind a 2008 attack in India’s financial capital of Mumbai that killed 166 people.

Prosecutors say Sewell put the person in contact with someone he thought would facilitate joining Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan but was, in fact, an undercover FBI agent.

Sewell is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 12. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

