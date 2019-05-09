DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In speaking with fans at the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, it’s tough to ignore what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and now NFL broadcaster and amateur golfer Tony Romo means to this region.
“Never seen anyone that tough. Out here cheering him on. So many years,” said Reggie Tinner of DeSoto.
“He has more cameras than Jordan Spieth. Pretty crazy for an amateur,” added Patrick Reilly of Dallas.
Teeing off at the Byron Nelson in front of his wife Candace and their children had Romo preparing just like he did as one of the greatest Cowboys quarterbacks and as he does now as arguably one of the best color commentators in the game.
“He’s been practicing. Hopefully all that hard work pays off,” said Candace Romo.
Her husband got a roar from the crowd after making a birdie on his first hole.
“A wife wants her husband to be loved,” said Candace. “Makes you feel so warm and happy. As a wife it’s everything you can ask for.”