HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The car belonging to the stepfather of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis has been found.
Police in Houston have confirmed the silver Nissan Altima reported stolen by Darion Vence was found Thursday morning in Missouri City, Texas, about 17 miles southwest of Houston.
Investigators have searched the vehicle but have not said what, if anything, they found inside. Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, was also at the scene. At one point the woman collapsed on the ground crying out, “Where is my baby?”
Heavy rain and flooding in Houston hampered the search for Maleah, but EquuSearch had vowed to resume looking for the little girl today. The group’s founder, Tim Miller, was at the scene as Houston police searched the vehicle.
It was over the weekend when Vence told investigators that he was driving to the airport to pick up Maleah’s mother when he pulled over to check if it had a flat tire. They say Vence said three men in a pickup truck stopped on the side of the road, knocked him out and abducted him, Maleah and his 2-year-old son before eventually allowing him and the boy to go free.
Authorities say Vence reported the little girl’s abduction at a hospital on Saturday night and explained that he had been in and out of consciousness over the previous 24 hours.