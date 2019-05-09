MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mansfield couple went from newlyweds to parents overnight.
Ashley Ronje and her fiancée Clinton Teames were married Wednesday evening at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center while Ronje was in labor. The 26-year-old was admitted into the hospital with contractions and didn’t want to wait any longer to marry the love of her life.
Their first born, Levi Jackson couldn’t wait to join in the celebration, and joined them shortly before 9 p.m. Talk about a VIP reception guest! He weighed 4lbs 10 ounces 19 inches.
The couple credits Methodist Mansfield’s Labor and Delivery Nurse Cheryl Jones, RN and her co-workers for making their dream of wedded bliss come true. Nurses provided flowers and decorations to Ronje’s room and brought a photographer to capture the special moments.