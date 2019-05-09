



The Dallas Police Association has endorsed mayoral candidate Scott Griggs as he and state Rep. Eric Johnson prepare for a runoff election.

Both of them have their sights set on the runoff election on Saturday, June 8 after they emerged as the top two candidates among a crowded field of nine who were vying for the Dallas mayor position.

“The winner of the runoff for Dallas Mayor will have the great responsibility of strengthening the Dallas Police Department after years of declining manpower,” DPA President Mike Mata said. “Because of the magnitude of this election, the Dallas Police Association has closely studied the records of both Scott Griggs and Eric Johnson. Based on our research and the input we have received from citizens across our city, we strongly and without hesitation endorse Councilman Griggs for our next Mayor.”

The DPA was seen as one of the most coveted endorsements as it has 4,000 active and retired members.

In a press release, the association also said the Dallas Fire Fighters Association is also backing councilman Griggs as mayor.

Johnson has already secured endorsements from three former mayors of Dallas in Ron Kirk, Tom Leppert and Steve Bartlett.

On Monday, SMU political science professor Cal Jillson said he believes Johnson is favored to win.

“I think it starts with a significant advantage to Eric Johnson. He has the support across the city – the southern sector, the northern sector, he got downtown money, establishment endorsements,” Jillson said.

Current Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, who can’t again due to term limits, has not said who he endorses between Griggs and Johnson.