DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Patrick Zamarripa, one of five officers killed in the July 2016 police ambush in downtown Dallas, was also a son, brother, husband, father, veteran and huge Texas Rangers fan.

Now, those closest to him are trying to honor him with a tribute from his favorite team.

They’re hoping when the Rangers open Globe Life Field next year, Patrick will have his name on a seat.

“I love seeing his smile,” Patrick’s mother Valerie Zamarripa said. “I miss it and just know that he would be so excited that the Rangers are going to have a new park.”

Since he was a kid, Patrick he attended Rangers games with his mother, brother and sister.

“We would sit up in the nosebleed and they didn’t know any different,” Valerie said. “They were just so excited to be at the ballgame.”

It’s a tradition Patrick carried on with his wife and daughter, Lyncoln.

“He made sure he was at Opening Day and he had her dressed up in full gear and he just loved the game,” Valerie said.

Patrick’s brother, Carlos, said on July 7, 2016 his brother would have probably been at that night’s game. His wife and daughter went, but he had to work. He never made it home.

“Every day for me is hard,” Valerie said. “There are some days that are not good and there are some days that are OK. I cry every day he’s on my mind all the time.”

When Patrick’s family comes to Globe Life Park they say they feel his presence. They know he’s cheering on his team.

“I know he’s that excited even though he’s not here,” Carlos said.

Before the new stadium opens, their close family friends want to make sure there’s always a place for Patrick. They will put their request in writing with the Rangers in the coming days.

“Not only his favorite team, but his own seat.. it would be surreal,” Carlos said.

“That makes my heart so happy to know that they’re looking at that for him and still keeping him alive, for Lyncoln and for us,” Valerie said. “That would be so so awesome.”