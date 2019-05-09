Filed Under:4082063, DFW News, lockdown, Mesquite High School, Mesquite Police, Shooting, student detained, Wells Fargo

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police detained two students who were seen by a witness running from a shooting at the Wells Fargo bank on West Main Street around 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

One person was shot and in stable condition at an area hospital.

The two students were seen on surveillance video entering the school, at which point the school immediately went on lockdown.

Mesquite High on lockdown (Chopper 11)

Multiple officers were deployed to the school to locate the pair.

The names of the students are not being released and it is not yet known what, if any, role they had in the shooting, police said.

No weapons were recovered from the school.

