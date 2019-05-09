  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police investigators have arrested a man believed to be responsible for the hit-and-run that left the victim in critical condition.

On Wednesday, May 8, a man was struck by a blue minivan in the 4300 block of Action Street, where the driver got out, looked over the victim, and got back in his minivan and drove away.

On Thursday, May 9, investigators received a tip on the possible location of the minivan.

Police located a 2006 Toyota Sienna and confirmed it was the vehicle involved.

Additional information led Investigators to identify the driver believed to be responsible for the hit-and-run, as Miguel Angel Castro, 35, of Dallas.

Miguel Angel Castro – Garland hit-and-run suspect

The victim, Travis Gray, 29, was standing on a ladder in the roadway attempting to secure a vehicle onto a vehicle trailer.

Travis Gray pictured with his fiancée Angelica Nathan (credit:Gray family)

Investigators recovered video that showed the driver of a blue minivan strike Gray, exit the vehicle, look at Gray, and then flee from the scene without rendering aid. The video also showed substantial damage to the right passenger side of the minivan.

Gray was rushed to the hospital where he is still in critical condition.

Thursday evening just before 7:00 p.m., Castro was located and arrested in the 13400 block of TI Boulevard, in Richardson, Texas.

Castro is in the Garland Jail with charges of Failing to Stop and Render Aid – Serious Bodily Injury and Possession of Methamphetamine.

He was also found to have a felony warrant out of Dallas County for Bond Forfeiture/Possession of a Controlled Substance.

No bond has been set.

