PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas doctor accused of over-prescribing pain killers for his patients will spend 20 years in prison.

Howard Gregg Diamond was arrested in 2017 after investigators tied seven overdose deaths to him.

Howard Gregg Diamond

Diamond had an office in Sherman, but treated patients as far south as Collin County.

Diamond was facing life in prison, but his attorney Pete Schulte said on Twitter, “US District Judge Marcia Crone accepted a plea agreement for my client, Dr. Gregg Diamond, for 20 yrs imprisonment, the minimum sentence. He was facing up to life. I appreciate the professionalism of the EDTX US Attorneys Office. This was a tough case for all involved.”

Schulte went on to say, “Dr. Diamond did not act intentionally. As he got too busy with his practice, he made mistakes. He accepted those mistakes by pleading guilty to two counts.”

