DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pair of University of North Texas students won gold and silver medals in this year’s Taekwon-Do World Championships in Germany.

Black belts Jamie Raybourn, a 19-year-old hospitality major, and Lillian Randall, a 20-year-old linguistics major, just returned home in time to take their final exams, after competing against some of the world’s top Taekwon-Do athletes.

Lillian Randall and Jamie Raybourn are UNT black belts (courtesy: UNT)

Raybourn took home the gold in the senior female power breaking division, and both Raybourn and Randall won silver in the senior women’s team power breaking division.

Jamie Raybourn – UNT student and black belt (courtesy: Kimberly Tanney Photography)

The young women train on the UNT campus in Denton and at their facility, Poteet Martial Arts, in Midlothian, Texas.

For the past few months, they’ve been making a weekly three-hour roundtrip drives to their hometown of Midlothian to practice.

