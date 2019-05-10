Comments
A van crashed and caught fire in Grand Prairie on I-30. (Credit: TXDoT camera)
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An officer went beyond the call of duty when he helped rescue four people from a burning van early Friday morning, the Arlington police chief said.
Police said a vehicle had crashed on I-30 at MacArthur in Grand Prairie and caught fire, injuring four people who were inside at the time. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police Chief Will Johnson said Arlington Sgt. Chitty was on his way to work in his personal car when he saw the flames engulfing the vehicle. The officer then got out and went to help the occupants to safety.
“He did what @ArlingtonPD officers do,” Johnson said.
It is currently unknown if Sgt. Chitty suffered any injuries during the incident.