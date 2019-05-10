Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Frightening moments for some police officers in Dallas after someone opened fire as they made an arrest Thursday night.
Police say someone starting shooting as a squad car was stopped near the intersection of Skillman Street and Audelia Road.
No one was shot, but the police squad car was hit by at least one bullet. A nearby 7-Eleven store was also hit by gunfire.
Early Friday morning Dallas police were searching an apartment complex in the area trying to determine where the shots came from.