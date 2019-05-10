Filed Under:7-Eleven, Audelia Road, Dallas, dallas police, DFW News, gunfire, shots fired, Skillman Street, squad car

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Frightening moments for some police officers in Dallas after someone opened fire  as they made an arrest Thursday night.

Police say someone starting shooting as a squad car was stopped near the intersection of Skillman Street and Audelia Road.

No one was shot, but the police squad car was hit by at least one bullet. A nearby 7-Eleven store was also hit by gunfire.

Early Friday morning Dallas police were searching an apartment complex in the area trying to determine where the shots came from.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s