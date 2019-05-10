FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Honoring an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice. This weekend, Fort Worth police will fly to Washington D.C. where Cpl. Garrett Hull’s name will be added to a national memorial.
A tribute will take place Friday morning, a day ahead of the flight’s departure. Logos representing Fort Worth police will be unveiled on the side of a 737 chartered jet.
On Saturday morning, Hillwood Airways will fly the family of Cpl. Hull as well as police officers to Washington D.C., ahead of National Police Week.
More than 100 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty will be honored in a candlelight vigil.
Cpl. Hull died last September after he was shot by a suspect during a robbery investigation. He was a 17-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department.
The department honored Hull on Thursday, adding his picture to a wall of portraits at the police headquarters which officers from the city who died on the job.
“This photo is a remarkable way to honor him, and I think every day you walk these halls you look at this face and remember the sacrifice he made not just for his brothers and sisters but for every person in this city,” said Manny Ramirez of the Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association.
The charter flight leaves Alliance Airport in Fort Worth at 11 a.m. Saturday. First responders will line the runway for the sendoff.