GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Just a short drive from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex in Granbury, Texas is a house where once inside you may feel like you have traveled back in time.

When visitors enter the Granbury Doll House, they can see dolls from nearly every decade — with some dolls dating back to the 1800s.

Every shelf and every corner is filled with dolls of all shapes and sizes, and each doll has a unique story and history.

The doll collection started as a hobby between sisters Barbara Gray Williams and Jane Sharp.

“This was a dream my sister and I had,” Williams said.

And the doll collection quickly grew from 600 dolls to more than 6,000.

The sister’s didn’t want the dolls to remain boxed up in storage so they began looking for a place to house them and contacted the city of Granbury.

“The city manager at the time said well do you think you have enough dolls that you could fill a building,” Williams said. “And we said, ‘I think we do!'”

Their collection has become so vast that not all dolls can be displayed at once, so they have to rotate the displays.

No matter the doll you are looking for, you can likely find it at the Granbury Doll House.

“There is something here for everyone,” Sharp said. “Whatever you like, we’ve got it.”

The sisters do not charge for admission but do accept donations, which allow them to preserve their collection and purchase new additions to add to the Doll House.