DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are searching for a suspect they say attacked and robbed a 95 year old man.

Detectives say Hector Enriquez is the man seen in surveillance video entering in Jose Flores’ home Wednesday.

A second suspect already under arrest, Danielle Lozano, is accused of approaching the house first, asking for water, then waving Enriquez inside.

“He pistol-whipped me,” Flores told CBS 11 News, showing how he was struck across the cheek. Flores said he did nothing to provoke the pair who stole his wallet.

“What they did to me they’ll keep doing,” he warned.

Max Flores says the family installed a doorbell camera to keep an eye on his father, who lives alone.

He was at work Wednesday when he started getting alerts on his phone.

“I saw them running out. But at that point in time it was too late,” he said. “It makes you mad. Even if he wasn’t my dad, if he was somebody else’s dad I still get mad ‘cause you gotta have respect for your elders.”

The family believes the pair responsible are the same two who robbed Flores on the street in front of his home a couple of months ago.

They have now flocked to his home not because they’re worried the robbers will return but because they hope they will.

“If they want to come back, feel free to come back,” said Max. “All you gotta do is give me five minutes with them.”