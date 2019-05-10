AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 44-year-old man was arrested after investigators from the Child Exploitation Unit found photos and videos of child pornography on his cell phone.
James Scott Scruggs, of Leander, Texas was arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.
A CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted the Child Exploitation Unit to Scruggs, who was reportedly uploading child pornography to a social media account.
The Office of the Attorney General’s Digital Forensics Unit seized several digital storage devices for examination. During an interview, Scruggs admitted to investigators that he downloaded, viewed and uploaded files of child pornography.