  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attorney General Paxton, Attorney General’s Digital Forensics Unit, CyberTipline, DFW Crime, James Scott Scruggs, pornography

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 44-year-old man was arrested after investigators from the Child Exploitation Unit found photos and videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

James Scott Scruggs, 44 (credit: Office of Texas Attorney General )

James Scott Scruggs, of Leander, Texas was arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

A CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted the Child Exploitation Unit to Scruggs, who was reportedly uploading child pornography to a social media account.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Digital Forensics Unit seized several digital storage devices for examination. During an interview, Scruggs admitted to investigators that he downloaded, viewed and uploaded files of child pornography.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s