MONTREAL (CBSDFW.COM) – The dream of seeing Pokemon come to life turned into quite the nightmare for children during an evening at the movies.

Ryan George of Screen Rant documented the incident on Twitter as it unfolded at a theater in Canada on Thursday. It began when trailers for scary movies started playing before the feature film.

“The theatre I’m in is playing a trailer for Annabelle Comes Home before Detective Pikachu. LOOK AWAY CHILDREN OH NO,” George tweeted. “Annabelle Comes Home” is a horror movie about an Annabelle doll.

The theatre I'm in is playing a trailer for Annabelle Comes Home before Detective Pikachu LOOK AWAY CHILDREN OH NO — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) May 9, 2019

According to George, children began crying inside the theater. A trailer for the new “Joker” movie then began playing followed by one for the reboot of “Child’s Play,” which is about the killer doll Chucky.

As the nightmare trailers finished playing, moviegoers got another scary surprise.

“OH MY GOD THEY’RE PLAYING LA LLORONA INSTEAD OF DETECTIVE PIKACHU,” George tweeted.

OH MY GOD THEY'RE PLAYING LA LLORANA INSTEAD OF DETECTIVE PIKACHU pic.twitter.com/j4qX6fAf95 — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) May 9, 2019

“The Curse of La Llorona” is a horror film about a woman’s spirit who haunts the land in search of her children’s souls. The movie begins with her drowning her children.

George said the theater eventually realized its mistake and shut the movie off. “Poor kids,” he said.

They finally realized the mistake and shut it off. Poor kids 😅 pic.twitter.com/mGbgrBx0Oe — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) May 9, 2019

They were then moved to the right theater where “Detective Pikachu” was paused towards the beginning of the movie.

We've all been moved to another theatre where Detective Pikachu is just paused? At least there aren't any more murders on-screen pic.twitter.com/tEid3ThPY4 — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) May 9, 2019

“At least there aren’t any more murders on-screen,” George tweeted.

“Detective Pikachu” is expected to have an electrifying performance at the box office in its opening weekend with an estimated $57 million.