GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found fatally shot in the front yard of a home in Garland early Saturday morning, police say.
Police say officers responded to the shooting at around 2 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Rio Rita Drive. They found the man in the front yard with a gunshot wound.
He was soon pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. He was later identified as 44-year-old Edgar Mendoza Chico of Garland.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide and do not have any suspect descriptions available yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Garland police at 972.485.4840 or Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477.