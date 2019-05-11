Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Garland Police, Homicide, Murder, Rio Rita Drive

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found fatally shot in the front yard of a home in Garland early Saturday morning, police say.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at around 2 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Rio Rita Drive. They found the man in the front yard with a gunshot wound.

He was soon pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. He was later identified as 44-year-old Edgar Mendoza Chico of Garland.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide and do not have any suspect descriptions available yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garland police at 972.485.4840 or Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s